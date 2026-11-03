Sunshine Returns With A Mild Election Day Ahead

Today's Forecast:

After a chilly start, Tuesday will turn sunny and milder across much of Southwest Montana. Morning fog may linger in some valleys and around West Yellowstone before burning off, while afternoon temperatures climb into the 40s and lower 50s. Winds will generally remain light.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Sunny For Election Day

BOZEMAN:

High: 47; Low: 28.

Sunny skies are expected today with south-southeast winds around 5 to 7 mph becoming calm during the morning. Skies turn partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

BUTTE:

High: 51; Low: 27.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday with light winds. Clouds increase tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

DILLON:

High: 45; Low: 25.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today. South-southwest winds around 5 to 9 mph become calm during the morning. Clouds increase tonight, with patchy fog possible during the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 44; Low: 18.

Areas of fog are possible early this morning before mostly sunny skies take over. Winds remain light, with patchy fog possible again tonight as temperatures fall into the upper teens.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY MOISTURE CHANCES

Wednesday remains mainly dry before a pair of weak weather systems moves through the region Thursday and Friday. These systems will bring our next opportunity for rain and higher-elevation snow, although precipitation amounts look limited. The best shower chances are expected to favor western and northwestern Montana, with snow levels around 5,000 feet. Breezier conditions are also expected, particularly Friday.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Isolated Shower Chances Thursday Evening

This looks like the most meaningful opportunity for moisture during the next seven days, with high pressure returning for the weekend and bringing mostly dry conditions