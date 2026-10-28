Sunshine Returns Today; Wetter Halloween Weekend Ahead

Today's Forecast

A quieter stretch of weather settles into southwest Montana today. Sunshine will be widespread from Bozeman to Dillon, while clouds gradually decrease around West Yellowstone. Temperatures remain cool, with most valleys topping out in the 40s.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Sunny Afternoon

BOZEMAN:

High: 48; Low: 28.

Sunny skies are expected today with a high near 46. East to southeast winds of 5 to 8 mph will become westerly during the morning. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with temperatures falling to around 28.

BUTTE:

High: 46; Low: 25.

Mostly sunny and cool today. Light winds this morning become west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph this afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Clouds increase tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 20s.

DILLON:

High: 48; Low: 27.

Sunny but breezy today. Southwest winds of 11 to 15 mph could gust as high as 26 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the middle 20s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 38; Low: 18.

Clouds will gradually decrease through the day with mostly sunny skies developing. South-southwest winds of 5 to 14 mph could gust as high as 25 mph. Patchy fog may develop late tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 20s.

A LOOK INTO HALLOWEEN WEEKEND

Thursday remains mostly dry, although some morning fog is possible around Butte and West Yellowstone. Friday will bring increasing clouds, but much of southwest Montana should remain relatively quiet during the day before precipitation chances begin increasing Friday night and Saturday.

Halloween Forecast

Halloween is Saturday, October 31, and the forecast is beginning to look wetter for trick-or-treaters.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Halloween could bring showers during the evening

In Bozeman, there is a 50 percent chance of precipitation Saturday. Rain and snow are possible before noon, followed by a chance of rain during the afternoon. The high is expected to reach around 48, with little or no snow accumulation currently expected. Rain becomes likely Saturday night, with a low around 32.

Butte has a 30 percent chance of rain after noon Saturday with a high around 46. Rain becomes likely Saturday night, eventually mixing with snow as temperatures fall to around 30.

Dillon has a 40 percent chance of rain and snow Saturday morning, changing to a chance of rain during the afternoon. The high should reach the mid 40s, with little or no snow accumulation expected in town. Rain becomes likely Saturday night.

West Yellowstone has the greatest potential for wet Halloween weather. Snow is likely early Saturday, followed by a rain/snow mix and then rain as temperatures climb into the lower 40s. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent, with rain continuing Saturday night.

For now, the Halloween takeaway is a cool and increasingly wet Saturday, particularly later in the day and into the evening. Costumes may need a rain layer, while anyone traveling into the higher elevations should be prepared for rain and snow.