Sunny & Warmer Friday

Today's Forecast:

A ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen over the Northern Rockies, bringing sunny skies, dry weather, and a welcome warmup across southwest Montana. After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will recover nicely this afternoon under abundant sunshine. Quiet weather is expected to continue through the weekend.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Warmer & Dry

BOZEMAN:

High: 59; Low: 37.

Sunny skies and pleasant fall weather are expected throughout the day. Winds remain light, becoming calm during the afternoon. Clear skies continue tonight with a cool overnight low in the mid-30s.

BUTTE:

High: 62; Low: 31.

Widespread morning frost gives way to sunshine and milder temperatures this afternoon. Light southwest winds develop later in the day. Dry conditions continue through tonight with partly cloudy skies overnight.

DILLON:

High: 63; Low: 35.

Sunny and pleasant with light southwest winds. Temperatures climb into the lower 60s this afternoon under clear skies. Dry weather continues tonight with increasing high clouds late.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 58; Low: 22.

Morning frost gives way to abundant sunshine and seasonable afternoon temperatures. Winds remain light, and dry weather continues through the evening. Another cold night is expected with temperatures falling into the upper teens.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Gusty For Saturday

WARMER WEEKEND BUT A BIT BREEZY

Dry weather and above-normal temperatures will continue through the weekend as high pressure remains parked over the Northern Rockies. Highs will generally remain in the upper 50s to upper 60s, with mild afternoons and cool nights. Wind does look to pick up on Saturday afternoon as a weak cold front drives into the area. Looking ahead, forecast guidance continues to indicate a weather system may move into the region around the middle of next week, bringing cooler temperatures along with a chance for valley rain and mountain snow next week. Details on timing and precipitation amounts are still coming through on the models as the low deepens compared to previous runs, but it appears to be the next significant change in the weather pattern.