Sunny and Mild Start to the Week

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will see a quiet and pleasant fall day with sunshine dominating after some early morning valley fog burns off. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon with light winds and dry conditions continuing through tonight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Sunny & Mild For Monday

BOZEMAN: High: 72; Low: 44.

Sunny skies are expected through the afternoon with light southeast winds becoming calm. Pleasant and dry conditions continue into the evening with mostly clear skies overnight and cool temperatures settling into the mid-40s.

BUTTE: High: 72; Low: 41.

Patchy morning fog gives way to sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds remain light and variable with dry weather continuing tonight under mostly clear skies and chilly overnight temperatures.

DILLON: High: 71; Low: 41.

Mostly sunny and quiet weather continues across the Beaverhead Valley today. Winds stay light with comfortable afternoon temperatures before clear to mostly clear skies return tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 67; Low: 30.

Areas of morning fog gradually clear for a sunny afternoon. Winds remain light throughout the day. Temperatures cool quickly tonight with mostly clear skies and near-freezing overnight lows.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mid-Week Showers

COOLER WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

A warming trend develops through Thursday with highs running 10 to 15 degrees above average by midweek. A weak disturbance could bring a few showers to southwest Montana Tuesday night, mainly around West Yellowstone and nearby mountains. A stronger system arrives late Friday into the weekend with gusty winds, cooler temperatures and the next widespread chance for showers.