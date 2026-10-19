Sunny and Mild Monday Before a Late-Week Storm

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will enjoy a pleasant fall day with plenty of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. Winds stay light for most locations, and dry weather is expected across the region.

BOZEMAN:

High: 67; Low: 38.

Sunny and mild with light winds through the afternoon. Clouds gradually increase tonight, but dry conditions continue with a pleasant fall evening.

BUTTE:

High: 66; Low: 32.

Mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures are expected today. Light southerly winds develop this afternoon before increasing clouds arrive overnight.

DILLON:

High: 67; Low: 37.

Sunny and mild conditions continue with light southwesterly winds. Skies remain mostly clear through the day before clouds begin increasing tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 60; Low: 27.

A chilly start gives way to a sunny afternoon. Light southwest winds develop later in the day, with increasing clouds arriving tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cold Front Moves In Friday

Late-Week Storm and Cooler Weather

Dry and relatively mild weather continues through midweek, although a few showers may develop near the Idaho border Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger storm system arrives Thursday night into Friday, bringing widespread rain, mountain snow, and a significant cool-down. Snow levels are expected to fall behind a Friday cold front, with some lower elevations potentially seeing a rain-snow mix Friday night into Saturday morning. Current forecasts favor the highest precipitation totals across southwest Montana and the Gallatin Range. No watches or advisories are currently in effect.