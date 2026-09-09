Sunny and mild for your Wednesday

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will have a breezy and fairly mild day with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the west to northwest between 10-20 mph.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Clear and mild for Wednesday

BOZEMAN: High: 75; Low: 48. A pleasant and breezy day with sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. Southwest winds increase to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon with occasional gusts over 30 mph. Mild this evening with mostly clear skies overnight.

BUTTE: High: 72; Low: 43. Mostly sunny with a quick warm-up for the afternoon. Breezy southwest winds develop through the afternoon at 15 to 25 mph. Most of the day stays dry with cooler conditions settling in tonight.

DILLON: High: 77; Low: 44. Mostly sunny early with a few afternoon clouds. Winds become quite gusty from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. Partly cloudy and cooler tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 69; Low: 31. A cool and breezy day with mainly sunny skies. Southwest winds gust between 25 and 35 mph at times. Chilly overnight with partly cloudy skies.

FIRE DANGER CLIMBS BEFORE MOUNTAIN SNOW THIS WEEKEND

Fire danger will increase Thursday across southwest Montana as gusty winds combine with dry air and warm temperatures. Areas with dry grasses and brush could see rapid fire spread if a fire starts, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Fire Weather Watch For Thursday

A much cooler weather pattern is expected to arrive this weekend. Rain chances increase Saturday into Sunday, and accumulating snow is becoming more likely in the higher mountains above pass level. Some mountain areas could see impactful early-season snowfall, especially late Sunday into Monday, while lower elevations turn colder with periods of rain and gusty winds.