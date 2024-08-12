Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stronger thunderstorms possible east of the divide Tuesday

AUG12SPCD2.png
kbzk
AUG12SPCD2.png
Posted
and last updated

BOZEMAN – A SW flow aloft will continue to produce scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms over SW Montana through Wednesday and a few more rumbles by Friday.

Some thunderstorms could be strong and capable of producing damaging outflow wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rain.

The area of greatest concern for possible stronger thunderstorms will be over southern Bearhead County, to Bozeman eastward Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than normal this week with increasing temperatures by the weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader