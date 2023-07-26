Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stronger thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon

JULY26SPCD3.png
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 15:39:36-04

BOZEMAN – A mostly dry pattern continued Wednesday across SW Montana but that is about to change with monsoonal moisture lifting northward and creating a few thunderstorms Thursday and stronger thunderstorms on Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” risk for strong to severe thunderstorms over SW Montana Friday afternoon. This means that a few thunderstorms could be strong enough to produce property damage with powerful outflow wind gusts and/or large damaging hail.

JULY26SPCD3.png

By the weekend only a few isolated rumbles are likely, and temperatures will climb slightly above normal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!