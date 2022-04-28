Strong Spring snowstorm to impact SW Montana tonight through Friday

BOZEMAN – Another strong Spring snowstorm will impact all of SW Montana Thursday evening through Friday evening.

Heavy wet mountain snow will develop for all local mountain ranges in SW Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front Thursday evening into Friday. Some of the most intense periods of snow will occur around 6 am Friday morning and will impact morning commutes for those of you who must travel over any mountain pass.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING from 6 pm Thursday to midnight Friday for the Butte/Blackfoot region, Jefferson County over into Central Montana.

Mountain passes could see 6”-12” of heavy wet snow. This includes: Homestake Pass, Elk Park Pass, Boulder Hill, MacDonald Pass, Georgetown Lake, Kings Hill Pass.

Valleys could also see several inches of snow by Friday morning but should melt away by Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 6 pm Thursday to 6 pm Friday for Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin counties.

Mountains and passes could see 3”-6” of heavy wet snow. Valleys could see several inches as well but should melt away by Friday afternoon.

This storm has the potential to produce around a half an inch to an inch of moisture by Saturday morning for lower valleys and possibly over an inch of water content in the heavy wet snow over higher elevations.