Storms possible for a few days before the heat builds for the weekend

BOZEMAN — A stormy stretch continues for Southwest Montana through midweek, with the best chances for stronger thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall today and Monday before warmer, drier weather arrives late week. Expect a gradual transition from unsettled conditions to summer heat by the weekend.

MONDAY EVENING: Another active day is expected across Southwest Montana with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing. Heavy rain remains a concern, and localized flash flooding is possible where storms repeatedly move over the same areas. The strongest storms may again produce gusty winds and hail. Outdoor activities and travel may be impacted by rapidly changing weather conditions.

TUESDAY: A brief period of weak ridging arrives, but enough moisture and instability linger to support additional afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Southwest Montana appears less active than areas farther north and east, but isolated stronger storms remain possible. Any thunderstorm could still produce heavy downpours and localized ponding of water.

WEDNESDAY: Another upper-level disturbance approaches, bringing renewed chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some storms may become strong to severe, with hail and damaging winds the primary threats. While heavy rainfall remains possible, storms are expected to move faster than earlier in the week, reducing flash flood concerns somewhat.

THURSDAY: Shower and thunderstorm chances begin to diminish as a ridge starts building across the western United States. Temperatures trend warmer, and much of Southwest Montana should experience increasing sunshine with only isolated mountain-based convection.

FRIDAY: A noticeable warming trend takes hold as high pressure strengthens. Most locations across Southwest Montana will remain dry, with temperatures climbing above seasonal averages. Any showers that develop should remain confined mainly to higher terrain.

SATURDAY: The warmest weather of the period arrives with summer heat settling into the region. Dry conditions dominate Southwest Montana, making for favorable recreation and travel weather, although anyone spending extended time outdoors should be prepared for increasing heat.