Still hot, but heavy rain is a growing concern

BOZEMAN — The air is extremely dry Monday, which sounds like relief but is actually a hidden danger: you're losing moisture fast without feeling it, so dehydration and heat headaches are a real risk. If you're working or exercising outdoors, hydrate and spend time into the shade.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, temperatures drop back to the mid 60s before climbing again to the upper 80s by midday Tuesday. That's still running about 8°F above the 30-year average for this time of year, so even the "cooler" part of the day stays warm. With the in mind, continue to keep heat-related illness top of mind.

Tomorrow afternoon brings a UV index of 8, which is in the "very high" category. Sunscreen, a hat, and shade breaks advised. One more thing to watch for dog owners and anyone out on pavement: at these ambient temperatures, asphalt can exceed 135°F and cause serious paw pad burns in under a minute. Use the back-of-hand test before letting pets walk on blacktop.

Humidity is on a slow rising trend through the period, with dew points climbing toward 60°F by Tuesday night. That's when the air starts feeling noticeably stickier and your AC and dehumidifier will be working harder. The increased moisture in the air can be fuel for some heavy downpours, so the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Tuesday including Gallatin, Broadwater, Jefferson, and parts of Madison counties.

Overall, this is a persistently warm stretch for Bozeman with only a brief mid-week dip before the heat reasserts itself heading into next weekend.