Spotty Showers But Mild To Start Labor Day Weekend

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will have a breezy and somewhat unsettled day with a comfortable mix of sunshine and passing clouds. A few hit-or-miss afternoon thunderstorms could pop up later today west of the divide, bringing short bursts of rain especially in open valleys and higher terrain.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Spotty Afternoon Showers

BOZEMAN: High: 78; Low: 45. A pleasant start to the day with mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds build this afternoon. There’s a slight chance for a late-day thunderstorm. Southwest winds become noticeably breezy this afternoon at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Partly cloudy and cool tonight.

BUTTE: High: 69; Low: 41. A cooler and more unsettled afternoon ahead with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day. Some storms may briefly turn gusty with quick downpours. Southwest winds increase to 15 to 25 mph before calming somewhat tonight.

DILLON: High: 74; Low: 45. A bright and breezy morning gives way to a more active afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible after midday. Winds become rather windy from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, with a few stronger gusts possible. Partly cloudy skies continue tonight with a crisp overnight feel.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 69; Low: 39. A cool and windy day with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A stray afternoon shower is possible, though many areas stay dry. Southwest winds gust between 30 and 40 mph at times, making it feel noticeably cooler outdoors. Chilly and partly cloudy tonight.

SPOTTY SHOWERS BUT MILD FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

The weather pattern stays somewhat active through the rest of the week with periodic afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances across southwest Montana. Breezy to windy conditions remain common, especially in open valleys and mountain areas.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Bobcats Vs Bulldogs

Weather for the Bobcat football game in Bozeman looks nearly ideal. Rain chances are slim and temperatures look to be in the 70s for kickoff under mostly sunny skies.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cooler By Monday

Looking ahead to Labor Day temperatures trend cooler with increasing chances for more widespread showers and thunderstorms by late Sunday into Monday. Labor Day itself is shaping up to be cooler, breezy and more unsettled, with periods of rain possible through the day with highs in the 60s.