Spotty rain with elevated fire danger this week

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will see another mild day with a mix of sunshine and passing afternoon clouds across the region. Most lower elevations stay dry today, although isolated afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms remain possible in extreme western Montana for the late afternoon and will continue to move eastward through the evening. Air quality remains generally improved compared to recent weeks, though localized haze may still linger at times during the morning hours. Afternoon west to northwest winds will increase between 10 and 20 mph in many valley locations.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather A Few Afternoon Showers Tuesday

BOZEMAN: High: 78; Low: 52. Sunny skies this morning with a few increasing afternoon clouds later today. Northwest winds increase to around 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon. A slight chance of an isolated evening shower or thunderstorm remains possible near surrounding mountains. Mostly clear and cool overnight. There is a very slim rain chance for the overnight and should clear by dawn.

BUTTE: High: 79; Low: 45. Mostly sunny through the afternoon with isolated showers or thunderstorms possible near nearby mountain ranges later today. Northwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph with occasional higher gusts possible during the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy skies continue tonight with cool overnight temperatures.

DILLON: High: 80; Low: 47. Mostly sunny and seasonably mild with dry conditions expected through much of the day. West to northwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph this afternoon with occasional gusts above 20 mph possible in open areas. A slight chance of an isolated evening thunderstorm remains for the late afternoon and evening. Mostly clear skies after sunset.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 70; Low: 36. Partly sunny skies with light showers in the morning and scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms possible, especially over higher terrain. Southwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph possible at times. Brief heavier rainfall and gusty winds are possible near stronger storms. Cooler overnight temperatures settle into the mid 30s tonight.

ELEVATED FIRE DANGER FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Southwest Montana will remain in a somewhat unsettled pattern through the remainder of the week with nearly daily chances for isolated to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Fire Weather Watch

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of southwest Montana for Wednesday into Thursday as we see winds increase out of the south between 15-30 mph with gusts near 60 mph possible in the Madison Valley. That, coupled with low humidity has raised the concern for fire potential.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cooler Weather Moves In This Week

Temperatures are expected to cool further heading into the weekend as a stronger weather system moves into the Northern Rockies, bringing increasing cloud cover and better opportunities for more widespread rainfall Saturday into Sunday. Despite the increasing rain chances, elevated fire danger concerns will continue across portions of southwest Montana due to dry fuels, occasional gusty afternoon winds and periodic lightning from thunderstorms. Air quality conditions may continue to fluctuate depending on nearby wildfire activity and smoke transport across the region.