Snow will be ending overnight

Snow to end and temperatures to climb
BOZEMAN – A beautiful Spring snowstorm impacting SW Montana today with widespread moisture and high-water content snowfall.

This storm will slowly diminish overnight and begin to drift out of the region by Friday morning.

Temperatures will begin to rise Friday afternoon back up into the upper 30s to mid 40s. That is warm enough to melt any lower valley snow.

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the weekend,and by Sunday highs could reach the 50s and even a few isolated lower 60s.
The temperature spike will also come with increasing surface wind Sunday.

