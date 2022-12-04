Snow returns to SW Montana Sunday afternoon through Monday morning

BOZEMAN – Another storm to impact SW Montana. A new Pacific storm over northern California will track to the NE and increase snow over Idaho and Montana Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for most of the region from 3 pm Sunday to noon Monday.

kbzk

Periods of snow, heavy at times, will bring difficult to hazardous travel conditions to SW Montana with the greatest impacts east of the divide. Snow accumulations will be highly varied but in general 2”-6” is likely for lower elevations and 4”-8” for mountains and passes.

kbzk

This storm will be exited the region by Monday afternoon with just a few mountain snow showers lingering into Monday evening.

An Arctic front will dig down into central Montana Tuesday into Wednesday and could produce scattered snow and blowing just north of our region.

Temperatures will remain below normal all week.