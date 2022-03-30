Snow likely Thursday morning for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Between storms Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. The next weather maker is a Pacific cold front to arrive overnight into Thursday morning for SW Montana.

Forecast models show an enhanced area of snow is possible from southern Beaverhead county, Madison, Gallatin and Park counties between 4 am and noon Thursday.

Mountain passes could see several inches of snow and possible icy conditions so please plan on wintry travel conditions Thursday morning.

This storm will exit the region by Thursday night and a warming trend will begin Friday through the weekend.

A weak disturbance could produce a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.