Snow ending and colder by Friday morning

BOZEMAN – An impressive bout of heavy wet snow across SW Montana Thursday with an incredibly high-water content brought a nice boost of some much-needed moisture.

This Low-pressure system is pushing into Eastern Montana Thursday afternoon and slowly exiting the SW corner of Montana. Snow is already diminishing from west to east at the time of this report and should end by midnight.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through 6 pm Thursday for SW Montana east of the divide.

As skies clear look for possible fog to develop overnight and look for icy road conditions especially over mountain passes early Friday morning.

Friday we will be between storm systems and as temperatures rise into the 50s and low 60s a lot of melting will occur on Friday. Smaller streams and creeks will be running very strong Friday into Saturday and there could be some minor flooding.

A new and weaker Pacific storm front will pass through on Saturday producing a few showers, isolated thunderstorms, and higher mountain snow.

Next week, temperatures will shoot back up into the low to mid 70s.