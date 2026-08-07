Smoky & Hot For The Weekend

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will experience another hot, dry and smoky day with widespread sunshine and hazy skies. Air quality concerns will continue across the region due to persistent wildfire smoke, especially in valley locations during the morning and evening hours. Afternoon southwest to west winds will strengthen to 10 to 20 mph, producing breezy conditions and increasing fire weather concerns through the day.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Breezy Afternoons

BOZEMAN: High: 86; Low: 55. Mostly sunny with widespread haze and smoky conditions limiting air quality at times. Southwest to west winds increase this afternoon to 10 to 20 mph with occasional higher gusts. Warm and dry weather continues into the evening with lingering smoke overnight.

BUTTE: High: 84; Low: 50. Sunny and smoky with periods of reduced visibility and unhealthy air quality possible for sensitive groups. West winds strengthen this afternoon to 10 to 20 mph, creating breezy conditions through early evening. Dry weather remains in place tonight with lingering haze and smoke.

DILLON: High: 87; Low: 51. Hot and dry with smoky skies continuing through the day. West-southwest winds increase to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon with gusts above 25 mph possible at times. Air quality concerns persist, especially this morning and again overnight as smoke settles back into the valleys.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 81; Low: 40. Mostly sunny with hazy skies and periods of wildfire smoke impacting visibility and air quality. Southwest winds increase this afternoon to 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts near 25 mph. Dry conditions continue tonight with cool overnight temperatures and lingering smoke possible.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather High Fire Danger Friday and Saturday

FIRE DANGER REMAINS HIGH

Hot temperatures, low humidity and stronger afternoon winds will maintain elevated to near-critical fire danger conditions across southwest Montana through the weekend. Wildfire smoke is expected to continue impacting air quality daily, with the poorest conditions likely during the overnight and morning hours. Little meaningful moisture is expected in the coming days, with only isolated mountain showers possible early next week.