Slowly warming this week with daily rain chances

Today's Forecast: We will begin to see a slow warm-up starting today under partly cloudy skies with very minimal rain chances compared to what we have been dealing with since the weekend. Our rain chances will pick up during the afternoon, initially as mountain rain showers, that could bring a few scattered showers and weak thunderstorms for the early evening. Our daytime highs will stay around 10° below the daily average for this point in the year with highs in the 60s for most of the area.Showers will fade before midnight and leave us with light westerly winds and partly cloudy skies

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather LATE-DAY SHOWERS

BOZEMAN: High: 68; Low: 45. Look for partly cloudy skies for your Tuesday with a modest warm-up into the upper 60s.Winds will remain light out of the west to northwest for today.Spotty rain showers will develop in the mountains during the afternoon and could bring some spotty shower or thunderstorm chances through the early evening before clearing.

BUTTE: High: 68; Low: 45. Temperatures across the region will begin to warm up as we see more sun try to dry out the region.Winds will stay light out of the west to northwest today.Early evening is the most likely timeframe for a few spotty showers to move through the area.Skies are expected to clear for the overnight.

DILLON: High: 67; Low: 45. Partly cloudy skies will dominate the day, but we do see a few light shower possibilities develop this afternoon and should move through the region through the early evening.Skies will clear quickly tonight and leave our lows into the 40s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 61; Low: 35. Chilly air will remain in place under partly to mostly cloudy skies.Patchy fog is likely to linger in low-lying areas through the morning.The afternoon will bring a few mountain showers to the area and could keep rain in the forecast through sunset.

4th OF JULY WEEKEND FORECAST:

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Daily Rain Chances This Week

While we see nearly daily rain chances through the week, our rain chances will be diurnal, which means we are seeing the best potential during that warmest part of the day and falling apart through the evening as we lose our daytime heat.This system will break down as we head into Friday evening and we are looking at dry conditions for most of the weekend.

We may see late-day showers on Friday, but with high will clear our skies for the weekend and should keep us dry for Saturday afternoon and evening. With that high pressure taking over, we will likely be dealing with a little more wind across the region, which could add to any fire risk for Saturday.Rain chances remain minimal for Sunday, but there could certainly bring us a few isolated t-storms Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.