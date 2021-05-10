Slowly warming temperatures this week

BOZEMAN – Upper-level Low is stalled over Idaho and Montana today producing more of the same weather cool and unsettled.

This upper-level Low will slowly migrate out of the area and replacing it should be a High-pressure ridge which will help push temperatures up beginning Tuesday and above normal temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday.

Some beneficial moisture did develop from late last week through the weekend for the eastern half of SW Montana specifically for Bozeman and Belgrade.

Month to date precipitation for May Bozeman Airport is up to 0.98” and Bozeman MSU is way up to 1.63”. Central Montana counties are also doing well with around one and half inches of precipitation for May.

The rest of SW Montana did not fare as well with Butte and Dillon only a little over a tenth of an inch for May.