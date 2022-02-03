Slow warming with a few snow showers

BOZEMAN – Not as cold today compared to Wednesday. A slow warming trend has started with temperatures likely to reach the lower 40’s late weekend into early next.

Currently there is a NW flow aloft and considerable cloud cover. There could be a few scattered snow showers Friday into Saturday especially for most mountain ranges and a few mountain passes. If you plan on travelling watch for some off and on snow showers and possible icy roads for mountain passes.

The other side effect of this slow warming trend is stronger surface downsloping wind gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front. Peak wind gusts over 60 mph are possible for most of central and northcentral Montana tonight through Saturday morning and this could produce areas of blowing and drifting snow.

The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and a High Wind Watch for central Montana tonight into Saturday morning.