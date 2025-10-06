Slow warming trend this week

BOZEMAN – A fairly quiet weather pattern for the rest of the work week across Montana and that means good travel weather conditions.

The only exception is frosty overnight temperatures will continue for several more nights.

A slow warming trend is likely this week with highs back up into the upper 60s to lower 70s by Thursday. That warming trend will quickly expire once another cold trough of Low-pressure arrives this weekend.

Increasing rain and higher mountain snow is back in the forecast for this Saturday and Sunday.

