Slow moving thunderstorms through Friday

BOZEMAN – Slow moving thunderstorms continue to be the greatest threat to the state of Montana through Friday.

Some, but not all, slow moving thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall rates in a very short amount of time. This could produce areas of flash flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has a slight chance of excessive rainfall with the slower moving thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The probability does increase Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening especially for central areas of Montana.

Temperatures will be trending cooler than normal by Friday and slowly moderating again by early next week.