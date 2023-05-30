Slow moving thunderstorms are possible for a few days

BOZEMAN – A SW flow aloft is producing more scattered showers and thunderstorms today with that trend likely to continue through Thursday.

There is concern that some of these thunderstorms could be slow movers and produce areas of heavy rainfall and a slight chance for localized flash flooding.

The best chance for thunderstorm activity will be in the late afternoon to early evening hours Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

By Friday a Low-pressure system will bring a brief cooling trend with rain likely across most of SW Montana.