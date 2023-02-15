Slow moderation in temperatures

BOZEMAN – More wind to create areas of blowing snow and low visibility travel hazards across SW Montana through Thursday.

I-15 Dillon southward remains CLOSED as of 1 pm Wednesday. The full closure of I-15 on the Idaho side of Monida Pass is the reason for the closure from Dillon southward. However, I-15 is open northbound in Montana.

Another area to watch for possible travel hazards will be in the Livingston, Big Timber, and Harlowton area. There is widespread ground snow with the last storm system and with forecast peak wind gusts 40 to 50 mph tonight through Thursday afternoon there will be very low visibility due to blowing snow. This includes I-90.

The National Weather Service did issue a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 2 pm Wednesday to noon Thursday for the Livingston, Big Timber, and Harlowton region for considerable blowing snow and very low visibility travel hazards.

Temperatures will gradually moderate heading into Friday and the weekend but another round of widespread snow, blowing snow, and much colder temperatures will move back into Montana beginning Sunday through most of next week.