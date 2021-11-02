Slightly warmer for a few days

BOZEMAN – The weather pattern Tuesday is cool and cloudy with a few morning rain and snow showers and even some reports of pockets of freezing rain and accidents in Western Montana.

That system is now well downstream with just some lingering clouds Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The next weather maker will be a cold front to produce scattered showers Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Ahead of that front temperatures could jump into the upper 50s and lower 60s which is well above normal but cool slightly back to near normal levels by Friday.

Wind could also be a weather factor we will be dealing with ahead and behind this front Thursday and Friday. Localized wind gusts could be strong enough to produce some travel difficulties in crosswind areas of I-90 and I-15 Thursday and Friday.