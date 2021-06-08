Showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds and mountain snow through Thursday

BOZEMAN – A very unstable atmosphere is present over Montana Tuesday afternoon and evening. The greatest threat for damaging thunderstorms is over the central and NE counties of Montana. The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” to “enhanced” risk for damaging thunderstorms from Billings to Glasgow. Damaging hail, a few isolated tornadoes, and very heavy rainfall are all possible for eastern Montana.

Thunderstorm activity over SW Montana should be isolated Tuesday afternoon. Most storms develop over our region and as they migrate to the NE they become much stronger to severe.

Wednesday our attention will shift farther west, from Missoula to Great Falls to Havre could see several stronger thunderstorms Wednesday. Some severe thunderstorms are possible in the Great Falls area. Forecast models show most of the stronger storms staying just outside of our local region Wednesday.

Upper-level Low will pass through the state on Thursday producing scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and possibly some higher mountain snow. This storm will pass through quickly and should be exiting the region by Friday.

A rapid warm up is coming this weekend and by early next week temperatures could shoot up into the 90s again across the state.

