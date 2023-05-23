Showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week

BOZEMAN – Finally, some cooler weather and scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be the basic weather pattern for the rest of the week and heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Late afternoons will be the best time for thunderstorms development but there could be a few rumbles overnight and in the early morning hours.

It will not be raining all the time but look for short periods of rainfall and again thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side occasionally with large hail, powerful wind gusts and plenty of lightning.