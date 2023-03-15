Severe winter weather to slowly diminish tonight

BOZEMAN – Spring snowstorm is packing a punch today with moderate to heavy wet snow which is causing several road closures.

I-15 south of Dillon is CLOSED as of 1 pm Wednesday due to heavy snow and blowing snow. This closure extends into eastern Idaho through Dubois. No word as of 1 pm on when that may open.

US 191 is CLOSED from Four Corners to Big Sky. Numerous accidents with heavy wet snow. Severe driving conditions reported between Big Sky and West Yellowstone. No word on when this road will reopen.

The current storm should begin to diminish by midnight Wednesday but there are warnings out through 6 am Thursday morning. The biggest travel hazard will begin after sunset as temperatures drop below freezing and all wet roads will turn extremely icy overnight and this will have a big impact on your Thursday morning commute.

Weak High-pressure will begin to build over the region Thursday afternoon and should bring a mostly dry and cool weather conditions for St. Patrick’s Day activities Friday.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WARNING for most mountain ranges across SW Montana through 6 am Thursday.

Periods of heavy wet snow will continue to impact travel over most mountain passes.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for lower elevations across most of SW Montana through midnight Wednesday.

Periods of light to moderate snow will produce slush covered roads or wet roads that will become very icy after sunset through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service extends the AVALANCHE WARNING through Thursday morning. Conditions will be re-evaluated Thursday morning and the warning could be extended again into Friday.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely in the backcountry with heavy wet snow on top of weak sublayers create unstable conditions.