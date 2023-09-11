Scattered thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A mostly quiet weather pattern this week with only a slight chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorm activity Tuesday looks very isolated at best but a few mountain rumbles could develop late into the day.

Wednesday will be a better day for scattered thunderstorms especially south of I-90 east of the divide. There could be several training thunderstorms that could produce brief heavy rainfall from southern Beaverhead County up into central Park County.

Temperatures will begin to rise above normal this week and well above normal by the weekend.