Record highs are possible this weekend

BOZEMAN – The weekend of March will be unseasonably warm across the entire state. In fact, some of the warmest temperatures so far this year with highs mostly in the 60s to lower 70s.

A Warm front and a strong SW flow aloft will produce the abnormally warm temperatures this weekend. There is considerable cloud cover with this pattern with little to no precipitation in the forecast. The next chance for rain or snow will arrive with a cold front Monday night into Tuesday and kick off a cooler pattern next week.

Saturday forecast highs are above record highs for Butte and Dillon and a little shy of record levels for the rest of the region.

kbzk

Sunday forecast highs are again above record highs for Butte and for West Yellowstone and very close to record levels for Bozeman, Livingston and Dillon.