Today's Forecast

A relatively quiet Wednesday is ahead across southwest Montana. Patchy fog is possible early around Bozeman and West Yellowstone, but it should be less widespread than what we experienced Tuesday morning. Otherwise, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

BOZEMAN

High: 39; Low: 24.

Patchy fog is possible before about 8 a.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and mild temperatures through the afternoon. Winds remain light through the day. Clouds increase tonight with temperatures falling to around 25.

BUTTE

High: 42; Low: 21.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate much of Wednesday with generally quiet conditions. Temperatures climb into the lower 40s this afternoon before falling back into the middle 20s tonight.

DILLON

High: 38; Low: 25.

Partly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with a high near 38. South winds of 5 to 9 mph become light later in the day. Clouds increase tonight with temperatures falling to the middle 20s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE

High: 36; Low: 9.

Patchy fog is possible early before mostly cloudy skies take over. Temperatures reach around 37 this afternoon with light winds. Skies gradually clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall sharply to around 11.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday Travel: Most Thanksgiving travelers should find relatively quiet conditions across southwest Montana today. Some early fog could briefly reduce visibility, but widespread rain or snow is not expected through the day.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Thanksgiving Travel

Thanksgiving Travel: Thanksgiving Day also looks fairly favorable for most lower-elevation travel. Expect mainly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Clouds increase later in the day, and snow chances begin increasing around West Yellowstone Thursday night.

Friday Travel: Conditions become more unsettled Friday. Rain chances increase in the lower valleys while snow develops around West Yellowstone and across the mountains. Travel conditions over the higher passes could begin deteriorating toward the evening, with more widespread impacts possible Friday night.

Friday Night Into Saturday:

This is the period we'll be watching most closely. Colder air moves into southwest Montana Friday night as precipitation becomes more widespread, allowing rain to increasingly mix with and change to snow. Bozeman has a 90 percent chance of precipitation Friday night with rain changing to a rain/snow mix and eventually snow, followed by additional snow Saturday morning. Dillon also transitions toward snow Friday night, while West Yellowstone could pick up 1 to 3 inches Friday night with additional snow Saturday.

KBKZ/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Scattered Snow Likely Friday Night & Early Saturday

Snow amounts and exactly how quickly valley roads turn wintry will depend on the timing of the colder air. The clearer concern is for mountain passes and higher elevations, where falling snow levels could lead to snow-covered or slick roads Friday night into Saturday morning.