Quiet weather pattern through Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A quiet weather pattern for a few days as the main storm track is well south of Montana. Another strong Pacific storm is heading toward California with 2 to 4 feet of snow possible above 7,000’ across the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.

Weak High-pressure is currently sitting over Montana producing cold and dry weather conditions with some dense fog reported in NE Montana this morning.

This ridge pattern should remain in place through Wednesday but begin to break down by Thursday. A weak disturbance could produce some light snow over SW Montana Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

This disturbance will also help temperature moderate to slightly above normal range in the mid 30’s.