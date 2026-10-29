Quiet and Mild Thursday; Changes Arrive This Weekend

Today's Forecast

A quiet weather day is expected across southwest Montana Thursday. In Bozeman, morning temperatures are starting in the 20s, followed by mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high near 48. Winds remain light, making for a pleasant late-October afternoon.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mild For Thursday

BOZEMAN:

High: 48; Low: 28.

Mostly sunny skies are expected with a high near 48. Winds remain light through the day. Clouds increase tonight with temperatures falling to around 28.

BUTTE:

Cool morning conditions will give way to a seasonably mild afternoon. Expect generally quiet weather through the day.

DILLON:

Thursday remains quiet with cool morning temperatures followed by a milder afternoon. No significant weather impacts are expected during the day.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

A chilly start is expected with otherwise quiet late-October weather through much of the day.

Looking Ahead

Friday remains quiet in SW Montana. Clouds decrease through the day with a high near 50, followed by partly cloudy skies Friday night and a low near freezing. Saturday also looks dry during the day, with partly sunny skies and a high near 50.

The pattern begins to change Saturday night as the chance for rain increases after midnight. Rain becomes likely Sunday, particularly during the afternoon, as temperatures turn colder.

Halloween Forecast

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Halloween Shower Chances

Halloween is Saturday, October 31. For SW Montana overall, trick-or-treating hours currently look dry, with partly sunny conditions during the day, a high near 50 and mostly cloudy skies Saturday evening. The chance for rain increases after midnight, so the wetter weather currently appears more likely to arrive after most Halloween activities have ended.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Snow Possible By Sunday Evening

The bigger change arrives Sunday and Sunday night. Rain becomes likely Sunday and then mixes with and changes to snow Sunday night as temperatures fall to around 28. A rain/snow chance lingers into Monday morning before conditions improve.