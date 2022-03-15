Quick shot of snow tonight for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Moderate mountain snow is possible for SW Montana through Wednesday evening as a Pacific cold front passes through the state.

Forecast models show potential for over 4” above 6,000’ and possibly up to a foot for highest elevations. There could be some wintry travel hazards for higher mountain passes Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Monida Pass on I-15 south of Dillon, Raynolds Pass in southern Madison County and the West Yellowstone to Big Sky areas will see snow accumulations, gusty winds, and icy roads.

A slight cool down will impact the region behind this front Wednesday and slowly begin to warm back up by Thursday.

St. Patrick’s Day is looking fantastic especially in Butte for the parade.

Slightly above normal temperatures are coming Friday into Saturday.