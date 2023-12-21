Prepare for slow-go travel conditions this weekend

BOZEMAN – Plan accordingly for snow and wintry travel conditions Friday night into Saturday across SW Montana.

A cold front will pass through the region Friday night producing increasing areas of snow west of the divide and then moving into central and eastern Montana Saturday.

Snow is expected to be widespread, and accumulations are likely at all levels. There could be some winter weather highlights issued for possible travel impacts later today or Friday, please check the KBZK STORMTracker weather mobile app for updates.

Thursday morning forecast model run has a wide variety of possible snow accumulations for SW Montana varying from 1”-2” up to 4”-6”.

The snow should diminish by Saturday evening and cooler air will be moving in behind the front.

A mostly dry weather pattern begins on Sunday and should continue into Christmas Day with temperatures once again rising into the 40s by the middle of next week.