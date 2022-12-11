Powerful storm taking aim at eastern Montana

BOZEMAN – We are still on track to see periods of snow and blowing snow across SW Montana Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

A deep trough of Low-pressure is slowly developing over Northern California Sunday morning. This Low will lift to the NE over the next 3 days and produce wrap around bands of snow locally but a significant snow event is likely across eastern Montana into North and South Dakota Monday through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER AVISORY for most of western and central counties and all of SW Montana Sunday night through Monday night.

Scattered snow showers and gusty surface winds will produce difficult travel conditions. General snow accumulations of 2”-4” are possible and gusts to 35 mph. This will produce snow covered and icy roads and areas of blowing and drifting snow with lower visibility.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WARNING along the MT/ID state line from Monida Pass over to Island Park, ID through Sunday evening.

Snow, heavy at times, and wind gusts over 30 mph will produce difficult to hazardous conditions especially on the Idaho side of Monida Pass.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WATCH for eastern Montana, North and South Dakota Monday through Wednesday.

This watch will likely get upgraded to a winter storm warning soon and I am anticipating possible blizzard warnings to be issued especially in the Dakotas.

Periods of very heavy snow will impact travel on I-94 and I-90 east of Billings. Some forecast models continue to predict 10”-20” of snow is possible and wind gusts over 30 mph.

Travel is NOT recommended beginning Monday through at least Wednesday east of Billings and up into NE Montana.