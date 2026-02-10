Pinch of snow Wednesday for southern tip of SW Montana

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker will scoot under Montana and pass mostly through the central Rockies Wednesday into Thursday.

A slight chance for some minor accumulating snow could spin up into the southern tip of Beaverhead, Madison, Gallatin, and Park counties including Yellowstone National Park and Island Park, ID Wednesday.

The latest snowfall forecast shows a few inches of snow is possible from Monida Pass over to West Yellowstone and into Cooke City Wednesday.

Most of SW Montana will see a dry pattern for the rest of the week and with a westerly flow aloft temperatures should remain slightly above normal through the weekend into early next week.

There will be an increasing chance for mountain snow next week.

