Pinch of mountain snow Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – Above normal temperatures continue today but look for a slight drop in temperatures Wednesday and Thursday as a weak disturbance passes over Montana.

This system is currently hitting the northern California coast and it will get pulled to the east following the Polar Jet Stream.

The chance for valley moisture is low locally for SW Montana but a higher chance for valley rain and mountain is in the forecast for west central and northwestern Montana counties.

SW Montana mountain ranges could see a pinch of snow out of this system Wednesday night but right now I do not expect any travel issues.

By Friday temperatures climb above normal once again and that trend should continue into the weekend.