Pattern change begins Thursday

BOZEMAN – A cool NW flow continues to produce a few showers and higher mountain snow over Montana Wednesday afternoon but that is all about to change.

A very large High-pressure ridge is beginning to push into the Pacific NW and currently is producing a cool NW flow aloft but as this ridge continues to push eastward it will lock us into a warm and dry pattern through early next week.

Temperatures will be running around 10 degrees above normal this weekend with our local daytime highs and near normal and some frosty early morning lows.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday or Wednesday of next week and kickoff another cooling trend with more showers and higher mountain snow.