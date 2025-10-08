Our 2nd cold and wet weekend forecast for October

BOZEMAN – A pattern change is still on track to begin Saturday across the entire region. Right now, High-pressure continues to dominate the pattern with stable and quiet conditions, but this ridge will begin to break down late Friday.

By the weekend, a trough of Low-pressure will impact Montana producing increasing wind Saturday along with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

As the trough digs deeper into the region by Sunday, much colder air arrives and there could be mixed precipitation for lower valleys and a good chance of mountain snow.

