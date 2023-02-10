Nice weekend weather pattern

BOZEMAN – A weak High-pressure ridge over the central and northern Rockies heading into the weekend will continue to produce a mostly dry weather pattern.

Flow aloft is now out of the SW and that will help moderate temperatures to rise slightly above normal through Monday. Morning lows will be cold but daytime highs look to improve.

The next weather maker is a stronger Pacific cold front to hit the Pacific NW Monday and reach Montana by Tuesday morning.

This will bring increasing snow and wind and difficult travel conditions back to Montana along with a cooler temperature pattern for the middle of next week.