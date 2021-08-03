Next weather maker arrives Thursday

BOZEMAN – Dryer air moved back into SW Montana Tuesday along with thick wildfire smoke.

Monsoonal moisture is drifting through central and eastern counties of Montana Tuesday afternoon and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The flow aloft is out of the West and that is allowing temperatures to climb again and pave the way for thick wildfire smoke to return from wildfires locally and out of state.

There is a new Air Quality Alert up through at least Wednesday morning from Missoula to Butte to Bozeman northward. Air quality rating has been fluctuating between moderate to unhealthy at times.

The next weather maker is another weak disturbance and cold front that begins to impact SW Montana Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will build over the region beginning Thursday morning with a better chance for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Temperatures will be trending cooler behind the front by Friday and the forecast is holding maximum temperatures slightly cooler than normal through the weekend into early next week.

