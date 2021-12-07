Next round of snow and wind arrives Wednesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A brief break in the weather Tuesday afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 30s to mid 40s has greatly improved travel conditions. After sunset watch for re-freezing of wet roads.

The next cold front will be passing through the state Wednesday afternoon and another round of snow and strong surface wind gusts are likely to impact travel. Mountain passes will have a better chance for accumulating snow and high wind prone areas could see gusts over 50 mph Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has a WIND ADVISORY up for the Livingston area from 8 pm Tuesday to 2 pm Wednesday. Peak wind gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible and this will create hazardous crosswind conditions on I-90 in the Livingston area.

Snow accumulations are likely from Big Sky to West Yellowstone with around 2”-4” possible creating wintry travel conditions. Mountain passes along the MT/ID state line will also see periods of snow and gusty winds Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will be trending colder behind the next cold front Thursday into Friday.