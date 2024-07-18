New excessive heat highlights issued for Western Montana

BOZEMAN – A heat wave that will not end! Temperatures have been well above normal for several weeks across Montana and at times rising into the upper 90s to lower 100s. Temperatures could peak again into the triple digits this weekend into early next week especially across Western Montana.

A new round of EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS and ADVISORIES have been issued for western and NW Montana beginning Friday through Tuesday of next week.

Missoula to Kalispell could see max temperatures rise into the upper 90s and lower 100s this weekend into early next week.

SW Montana will remain on the hot side as well over the 10 days but hopefully we can avoid triple digit heat but we should be planning for 90s and even upper 90s for lower valleys.

This long-lasting heat wave is pushing fire danger levels into the “Very High” to “Extreme” range. The longer this heat wave continues the greater the risk of fire restrictions will begin to be enforced and possible closures.

One other hazard in the forecast is areas of dry thunderstorms that will clip SW Montana Thursday afternoon. Lightning and gusty wind could produce a rash of new wildfires locally over SW Montana Thursday afternoon and early evening.