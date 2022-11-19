Near record lows Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – Record and near record lows set across SW Montana Saturday morning. So far the only new record low was at the Bozeman Yellowstone Airport with –15 degrees below zero. West Yellowstone was around –25 below zero this morning and Butte at –14 below zero.

kbzk

kbzk

Temperatures should slowly begin to moderate this afternoon and this slow warming trend will continue Sunday and into most of next week. Temperatures could rise into the normal range by Thanksgiving.

The forecast for the Brawl of the Wild is dry and cold, mostly sunny, light wind, temperatures will try to reach the 20s but with this deep cold pool in the Gallatin Valley temperatures could stay around 20 degrees or cooler. Dress for the cold!