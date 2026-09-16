BOZEMAN — A more active weather pattern is about to arrive across Butte, Bozeman, Dillon, Ennis, Helena, and the rest of southwest Montana. After a dry start through Thursday morning, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Saturday, with some storms capable of strong winds and hail. Drier and milder weather returns Sunday into early next week.

TONIGHT

Quiet weather continues across southwest Montana with partly cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures. No significant weather impacts are expected overnight.

THURSDAY

The day starts dry, but clouds will increase through the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across southwest Montana by late morning and early afternoon. Storms will gradually expand northward toward Helena and central Montana during the evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Thunderstorms remain ongoing through much of the night as an unstable atmosphere persists over the region. Some storms may become strong, producing gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rain. Outdoor activities Thursday evening could be impacted by frequent lightning and passing storms.

FRIDAY

Another active day is expected. Southwest Montana will remain under an unstable southwest flow pattern, allowing showers and thunderstorms to redevelop during the afternoon and evening. The strongest storms could produce hail and strong wind gusts.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms continue into the evening and overnight hours. Any stronger storms could still generate gusty winds and hail before gradually weakening overnight.

SATURDAY

Unsettled weather remains in place. Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely across Butte, Bozeman, and surrounding southwest Montana communities. Some storms may again be strong, making this the third straight day with thunderstorm concerns. Periodic rain and lightning could affect outdoor plans.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers and isolated thunderstorms gradually diminish as the storm system begins to move east. Conditions slowly improve overnight.

SUNDAY

A noticeable pattern change arrives. High pressure begins building over Montana, bringing warmer temperatures, increasing sunshine, and much drier conditions. It will be a great day for outdoor activities across southwest Montana.

MONDAY

Dry and mild weather continues. Sunshine and comfortable temperatures are expected across Butte, Bozeman and the surrounding region as high pressure remains in control.

TUESDAY

Forecast confidence decreases. Some weather models suggest continued warm and dry conditions, while others indicate a cooler and wetter solution. At this point, expect a mix of sun and clouds with low confidence regarding precipitation chances.

WEDNESDAY

Forecast uncertainty continues, though no significant high-impact weather is evident at this time. Temperatures should remain near seasonal levels.