Mountain snow, valley wind, and above normal temperatures begin Thursday

BOZEMAN – Travel weather is improving Wednesday afternoon with abundant sunshine melting most of the early morning snow away. However, some mountain passes remain wet Wednesday afternoon and those wet roadways could refreeze tonight producing icy conditions.

Temperatures will begin to climb above normal starting Thursday and could be well above normal by the weekend into early next week. Some of the warmth will be due to increased surface wind gusts. Downsloping winds could be very strong for high wind prone areas locally in SW Montana Thursday through Friday.

Temperature forecast highs by Sunday are extremely close to record high levels. This could change, but right now widespread low to mid 50s are possible by Sunday across SW Montana.

Livingston area is under a WIND ADVISORY tonight through Friday evening. Sustained SW winds around 30 to 50 mph and peak gusts at times up to 70 mph are possible. This will create dangerous crosswinds on I-90.

Valleys should remain on the dry and windy side for the rest of the week and into the weekend but mountains and passes could see some occasional rain or snow. Minor snow accumulations are possible above 6,000’ with several disturbances passing through the region Thursday through Saturday. Even with minor snow accumulations this could lead to icy road conditions at night and early morning hours and plan on extra travel times through the weekend.