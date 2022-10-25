Mountain snow shower are possible Wednesday into Thursday morning

BOZEMAN – Another weak pacific storm will roll in off the Polar Jet Stream Wednesday producing a few mostly mountain driven snow showers.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through the end of the week. A slight moderation is possible by the weekend only to see cooler air return by the middle of next week.

Travel hazards should remain low over SW Montana. There are some exceptions with melting and refreezing occurring daily on passes that are holding ground snow. Shady areas and bridge decks could remain icy at times especially in the overnight into early morning hours.