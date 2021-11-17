Mountain snow is coming Thursday into Friday for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A cool but quiet pattern over Montana today. Temperatures will begin to climb slightly starting Thursday and should be near to slightly above normal through the weekend until early next week.

The next weather maker will also push into the region from the west beginning Thursday. Initially increasing clouds Thursday morning but eventually increasing mostly mountain snow showers by Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Favored upslope areas could see some moderate accumulations like around Big Sky, Cooke City and West Yellowstone. Most mountain ranges will see periods of snow Thursday to Friday, and this could lead to some wintry travel conditions at times.

Unfortunately, the increased cloud cover will hide a partial lunar eclipse Thursday night into Friday morning. You might get a peek at the lunar eclipse if there are a few holes in the clouds.

